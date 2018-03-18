Children enjoying the cool weather on the Marina in the city on Saturday | Ashwin Prasath

CHENNAI: For the second consecutive year in a row, March has been unusually pleasant with mercury hovering around normal, thanks to unseasonable rainfall activity. So far, the State has received 80 per cent excess rainfall this month. However, the meteorological office said dry summer conditions are likely to resume from Monday.

S Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre, said the southern and interior parts of Tamil Nadu have been receiving good rainfall. “The system has completely weakened and the rainfall activity has started to diminish. From Monday, dry conditions will resume,” he said.

On Saturday, Chennai received sporadic rainfall and weather remained mostly cloudy. Though Nungambakkam weather station did not record any rain, the suburbs received decent rainfall. Madhavaram received 17 mm, while Puzhal received 15 mm, Sathyabhama University 11 mm, Redhills eight mm, Poondi Lake 5 mm and DGP Office and Marina 5 mm.

Official rainfall data ending 8.30 am showed that Tirupattur in Vellore received the highest rainfall of 80 mm in the State. Several stations in Vellore, Salem, Tiruvallur, Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai and Kancheepuram districts received good rainfall ranging from 20 mm to 70 mm.

Overall, Tamil Nadu received 20.1 mm rainfall as against the normal 11 mm. Last year, the State received 30 mm in March.