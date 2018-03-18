CHENNAI: Four out of six software engineers who were returning from Puducherry in a car died when their vehicle hit a lorry parked on the roadside for repair at Madurantakam on Saturday morning.

Police said the travellers were working in a private software company at Poonamallee. The tragedy occurred around 4 am. The accident affected traffic on the busy Chennai-Tiruchy national highway for an hour, said an officer.

The victims were identified as Deepak Chakravarthi (22) of Tirupur, Sarath (23), Megha (23) of Andhra Pradesh, Aishwarya (25), Akila (24), of Kerala and Prasanth Kumar (25) of Namakkal.

Deepak, Aishwarya and Prasanth died on the spot, while Megha succumbed at the Chengalpattu GH. Akila and Sarath were stated to be in a serious condition.