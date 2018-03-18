CHENNAI: Unable to bear financial losses after getting on lease a mobile service centre, a man allegedly killed his seven-year-old son by slashing his wrists and then attempted suicide in the same way in his office rest room at K K Nagar late Friday.

Forty-seven-year old Urmil Dolio of Teynampet who works as a manager at a mobile service centre at KK Nagar, allegedly took his son to office on Friday evening and committed the crime, police said.

Urmil, who was earlier working as General Manager for Mohammed Yousuf, owner of a chain of six mobile service centres, had later taken on lease a centre at Vadapalani, police said.

Initially, the business was doing well, but it dwindled soon. “Urmil did not go to his shop for the last few days and had stayed at home as he was not well. On Friday evening, he asked his employee Vasanth to close the shop at 8.30pm and leave. He informed his wife that he was taking his youngest son Madhav (7) out for shopping and will be back for dinner,” an investigating police officer said.

Urmil, who also had the shop keys, took Madhav to the rest room and slashed his son’s wrists and later cut his also. Since, Urmil did not return home, his wife tried to contact him but he did not answer. She then called the employee Vasanth who initially did not pick the call. Later at 10.30pm, Vasanth called her back and went to office by 1.30am in search of Urmil.

He found both father and son in a pool of blood. He alerted police and the two were rushed to SIMS hospital. Madhav was declared dead and Urmil was admitted in ICU. Police inquired Muhammad Yousuf.

“Urmil loved his youngest son very much and did not want him to suffer after his death. So he killed his son and attempted suicide, he had said during interrogation,” said the station inspector.