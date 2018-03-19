CHENNAI: Two persons were arrested for running a fake educational institution in a marriage hall in Kodungaiyur on Saturday. Fake degree certificates and seals were also seized from their premises.

Police said Gopu (59), a resident of Jinda Street in Kondithope, saw a pamphlet on February 25 last year about Mahatma Gandhi Board of Open Distance Learning, an education institution running in a marriage hall in Vivekananda Nagar, Kodungaiyur.

He approached them for his daughter’s BA Literature admission and held discussions with Alexander and Chandrasekar, who allegedly ran the institution. The two allegedly claimed that if he gave Rs 1.5 lakh, they would provide the degree certificate without her daughter coming to the institution.

Gopu believed their words and paid Rs 85,000 as initial payment and got his daughter registered in the institution. Later when he asked them about the classes, the two told him that they would give her the certificate if he paid the remaining amount.

Sensing something wrong, Gopu lodged a complaint with the Kodungaiyur Police.

A special team investigated the case and found that the institution was functioning without proper permission. Alexander and Chandrasekar were arrested and 1,800 unfilled Class X certificates, 200 degree certificates and 25 seals were seized.

Further investigations have revealed that Chandrasekar owned the marriage hall and Alexander had completed his degree and was pursuing MBA through distance education.

