CHENNAI: A passenger was arrested and foreign currency notes worth Rs 1.34 crore seized by the Customs officials at the airport here on Sunday, according to a release from the Customs Department.

Acting on a tip-off about smuggling of foreign currency to Dubai, officials tightened searches on passengers bound there. Syed Durabudeen (27) had managed to pass through customs check, when he was apprehended in the security area before boarding the Indigo flight 6E 65 headed to Dubai.

His check-in baggage was recalled, after which Saudi riyals, Kuwait dinars, UAE dirhams, Oman riyals and Bahrain dinars were seized. The officials claimed that this was the biggest foreign currency haul in the 2017-18 fiscal.