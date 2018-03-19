CHENNAI: Science is everywhere, yet the awareness of breakthrough science projects and the funding for the same are decreasing, said S Chatterjee, president, All India People’s Science Network (AIPSN) and S Krishnasamy, treasurer, AIPSN, and member of the Tamil Nadu Science Forum, at a seminar and discussion on the issues of mega developmental projects in Tamil Nadu, recently, at SBOA School, Anna Nagar,

Both retired scientists and professors feel that science and technology face the loss of rationality in Tamil Nadu. “Over the last 10 years, there’s been more opposition to technology and science-driven projects, due to emotional appeals and irrationality,” said Krishnasamy. Quoting the example of the Indian Neutrino Observatory Project, proposed at Theni in 2011, which will employ a large magnetic calorimeter to detect neutrinos, he said it has still not taken off.

“This will improve infrastructure and academic visibility to scientists in the area — it’s the first large-scale experimental project in India. But people irrationally linked it with the Kundakulam nuclear project and assumed this will be used to store nuclear waste,” he rued.

AIPSN is a group of 38 organisations working in the areas of literacy, education, science, technology, development etc. It is a platform for dialogue between scientists, science popularisers and citizens. “During independence, the question of technological self-reliance was important. But today, the State support for science is not to the desired extent. The springboards to science should be from our institutions — which is the case in other countries,” shared S Chatterjee. He elaborated that science in India is so politicised that the average Indian does not know important scientists and their contributions. “For instance, GN Ramachandran, whose progress in protein crystallography, and his pioneering work in CT inversions is used in CT scans! No one knows this,” Chatterjee said.

To work towards greater awareness and importance to Science, the AIPSN has resolved to work toward national campaigns, at their recent 16th congress held at Bhubaneswar. They also aim to join and do a mass campaign for the Global March for Science on April 14 which promotes science-based facts. “We want people to understand that science is an integral part of our lives and livelihood. People are willing to use science and technology, and yet don’t believe in taking it further,” said Krishnasamy.