CHENNAI: At the open air auditorium in Loyola College, hundreds of students, parents, teachers, and alumni had gathered for the 93rd College Day celebrations recently. It was an occasion to recognise and award meritorious students and staff who achieved academic milestones in 2017. V Bharathidasan, judge, Madras High Court, was the chief guest, and Achim Fabig, consul general, German Consulate of Chennai, was the guest of honour.

An annual report was presented by M Arockiasamy Xavier, principal, Loyola College, to inform the audience about achievements made by the institution in the last year. The event began at 5.30 pm, and for the next few hours, the air was filled with excitement as students cheered for their department faculty and meritorious friends.

“This is the day for us to look back at our contributions, and to reaffirm our commitment to giving back to the society. This has been possible only because of the measures taken by parents, teachers, and students themselves in streamlining their talents in the right path,” said the principal.

The Loyola Award for the year, presented to honour an alumnus, was given to Raja Armugam, member, International Civil Service. Introducing him to the audience, Fr AM Jayapathy Francis, rector, said, “He has travelled to over 60 countries and worked with 20 political organisations and leaders, since he graduated from our college in 1980.

He has inspired us with his drive to initiate and sustain a peace process, and for his courage in working for people in Syria, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait and other conflict zones.” Raja, who could not make it to the event, sent an audio clip thanking the college for their guidance and recognition.

About 117 students, retiring staff, and teachers with over 25 years of experience were also honoured. Fathima Vasanth and S Vincent, faculty members, were given special awards for their contributions in social sciences, and bio-technology respectively. The evening concluded with instrumental music performances, a beat-boxing session, and a finale dance performance by the renowned Loyola Dream Team.