CHENNAI: A bomb threat call to the airport here turned out to be a hoax and two persons have been arrested in this connection, police said today.

The call was received at the police control room last night with the caller claiming that one Sakthi Saravanan had told him that he was going to plant a bomb at the international terminal here, they said.

The information was immediately passed on to airport police and a probe revealed that the threat was a hoax, police said.

The telephone call was traced to Pallikaranai area here and in a swift action a special team nabbed two persons-- identified as Deepu Anand, who made the call, and his friend Sakthi Saravanan, within an hour.

During investigation, Anand claimed that Saravanan had taken money from him in return for a job at the airport but did not honour it.

Anand wanted to teach him a lesson and called the police control room, telling them that Saravanan had shared with him plans of planting a bomb at the airport.

The two persons were produced before a local court today and remanded to judicial custody.