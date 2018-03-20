Despite a rise in branded beauty salons across the city, the smaller parlours still have regular patronage.Quality services, deep conservations and low prices attract customers to these parlours over their bigger counterparts

CHENNAI:Plush interiors make way for cosy decor, the background music is drowned by laughs and banter. Smaller, less-frills beauty parlours in the city thrive on the familiarity that branded salons cannot always take pride in.Many smaller salons operate out of matchbox outlets and have a devoted clientele who keep coming back for the quality of service. Owners of smaller parlours believe their strength lies in the ability of their staff to connect with clients.

“We train our staff to be extremely courteous and welcoming because it is the connect they have with clients that will bring them back,” say Muthulakshmi Ravichandran and Arthi Balaji, co-owners of Pearls Beauty Salon in Gopalapuram. “We ensure their skills are constantly improved, and that they do their job without any pressure of targets so that they don’t have to hard-sell other services to clients, which happens a lot in larger parlour chains. This is something our clients really appreciate because we give them our advice if they ask for it but don’t push them to take services they don’t want to,” she elaborates.

Most of these smaller parlours are located in residential areas, and are convenient and easy options for patrons living in those neighbourhoods.“There are hundreds of parlours on the main road but this one is right in my neighbourhood,” says K Sandhya* who frequents a parlour that is less than five minutes away from her house. “It is convenient and while I do go to the larger parlours for hair colouring and so on, I prefer going to the smaller parlour in my locality for basic jobs like threading or waxing because it is close by. I don’t need an appointment and it costs half the amount that a larger parlour would charge me,” she explains.

The amount of time and attention each client receives is another reason women prefer smaller parlours.

“A parlour is not just a place where one comes to finish off their jobs,” explains, Latha Arunkumar, proprietor of Teju’s beauty parlour which is tucked away in a small residential lane in Gopalapuram. “It is a place that they come to be pampered. We ensure that we make them feel special because we are not waiting to rush to the next client. In fact, we make sure to space out our appointments in such a way that each client gets the required attention so that they keep coming back to us.”

These parlours are also economical for women on a budget. They provide all the services of a larger brand but at a much lower cost.“There are many parlours near our college,” said Nandita*, a college student. “We choose to go to the tiny one in a bylane opposite college because it is cheap and the service is very good. I’ve been going to the same parlour since I joined college. The parlour aunty knows so much about me, my family, my studies and there have been times when I complained about my boyfriend and she complained about her husband!”

This can, at times, be challenging for the women working at these parlours, as they don the roles of agony aunts and counselors.“Some clients confide a lot in us,” says Jenny* who works at a Chinese-owned beauty parlour in the city. “I feel like a counsellor at those times. I give advice, console, but more than anything else, I just listen. And sometimes that is all they want — somebody who will listen.” Summer happens to be the busiest time of the year for these parlours. They receive maximum business while the sun shines.

“We have the most clients in summer,” says S Sangeetha who works at Pearls. “We have the most number of walk-in clients as well as appointments. Most often we get requests for facials, haircuts, bleaches are the most popular services in the summer, apart from the regular waxing, threading, pedicure, manicure requests.”