CHENNAI:Dogs are social creatures who have been bred to be constant companions for humans. So, it goes against their grain to stay on their own.However the many challenges of our modern life makes such situation unavoidable. One of the most common complaints of pet parents is that their dogs are disruptive when left alone. Their dogs might urinate, defecate, bark, howl, chew, dig or try to escape. They are indications that the dog has separation anxiety.

Why does this happen?

Being abandoned, surrendered to a shelter or sudden relocation or rehoming can trigger the development of separation anxiety. An abrupt change in schedule can be a trigger too.Moving to a new residence can trigger the development of separation anxiety. The sudden absence of a particular family member can be a trigger too. Also being separated from their mother at a very early age, is common among breeder dogs. It is another major cause for pups to grow up with anxiety.In cases of mild separation anxiety, counter-conditioning might reduce or resolve the problem. Over time, the dog learns that whatever he fears actually predicts good things for him.

To develop this kind of association, every time you leave the house, you can offer your dog a puzzle toy stuffed with food that will take him at least 20 to 30 minutes to finish. It’s crucial to gradually accustom a dog to being alone by starting with many short separations that do not produce anxiety and then gradually increasing the duration of the separations over many weeks.Start leaving him alone for few minutes and then slowly increase your period of absence. Let him get used to your absence gradually. Also when at home, encourage him or her to be independent of you and stay in a different part of the house away from you.

Stay calm

It is equally important to remember to behave in a very calm and quiet manner when going out and coming in. In addition to your graduated absences exercises, all greetings (hellos and goodbyes) should be conducted in a very calm manner.When saying goodbye, just leave without any elaborate goodbyes. Similarly, when arriving home, say hello to your dog and then don’t pay any more attention to him until he’s calm and relaxed.

Another approach is to teach your dog that when you pick up your keys, it doesn’t always mean that you’re leaving. For example, put on your shoes and pick your keys, and then just watch TV instead of leaving. This will reduce your dog’s anxiety because these cues won’t always lead to your departure, and so your dog won’t get so anxious when he sees them.

White noise (easily available free of cost in the web) will help to block out sounds from the outside world that may agitate your dog. Try playing white noise alongside soothing instrumental music.

Crate training can be helpful for some dogs if they learn that the crate is their safe place to go when left alone. But again this depends on individual cases .Every dog is different and so are the triggers.

Bringing a second dog into the home might not help always, because the behaviour is associated specifically with the presence/absence of people.However none of this will be effective if the dog is not getting enough physical and mental stimulation.

Is your dog bored?

Some dogs can be disruptive when left alone because they’re simply bored and looking for something to do. Providing lots of physical and mental stimulation is a vital part of treating many behavior problems, especially those involving anxiety.

Exercising your dog’s mind and body can greatly enrich his life and decrease stress. Additionally, a physically and mentally tired dog doesn’t have much excess energy to expend when he’s left alone. Try to exercise your dog right before you have to leave him by himself. This might help him relax and rest while you’re gone.

Take different routes during his daily walks and visit new places as often as possible so that he can experience novel smells and sights. Let him socialise and play with other dogs’.Engage him with puzzle toys. Play fun, interactive games with your dog. Make your dog “hunt” his meals by hiding small piles of his treats around the house. Puzzle toys and chew items encourage chewing and licking, and have been shown to have a calming effect on dogs. Be sure to provide them whenever you leave your dog alone.

Distressed, not disobedient

Do not scold or punish your dog. Anxious behaviors are not the result of disobedience. They are distress responses! If you punish him, the problem could get much worse.Dogs respond differently to training depending on their own genetic makeup and level of sensitivity, be patient and give him the reassurance he needs to become a happy confident dog.