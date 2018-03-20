CHENNAI: To help new moms learn all about motherhood and let them pursue their passion, two writer moms, Antara Pandit and Moina Memon, have started their venture ‘InspirED Moms’, a platform to inspire other mothers. Antara and Moina write blogs (The Bubbly Blogcast and Mommy Mojo, respectively) featuring personal stories, challenges faced by first-time moms, and anecdotes from other mothers on motherhood. “I feature a lot of creative women on my blog and Antara was one of them. She was also writing at that point. That’s how we connected. We had a common thread between us and InspirED Moms was born,” says Moina.

The venture which was started as a platform for mothers to interact, educate and learn from each other will have their first event on April 6. The event will have a list of panelists including popular faces in the city like Shvetha Jaishankar, Kavita Saraf, Mahima Poddar, Meghana Narayan, and Puja Punnet. Actor Sriya Reddy will be the keynote speaker. Moina says that through this venture too she helps to connect other mothers. “As a new mother, I felt lost, and I thought I needed to connect with other mothers. Likewise, lot of them don’t know how to deal with everything that’s changing. Similarly with InspirED Moms, we are translating our challenge into how we could solve it for the bigger community,” she explains.

Concurring, Antara says they overcame challenges because of their respective families, who were a strong support system. Although they will be launching the project in the city, the duo is also thinking of taking it to other cities. “We are planning this as a long term project. We spoke about it once and have been getting feedback from people,” says Antara.