CHENNAI:For 21-year-old Mirthula P, the day starts early. At 5.30 am, she’s on her terrace to watch the sunrise, water her plants, and find out what vegetables have grown for the day. Her apartment terrace garden has an array of 40 varieties of flowering, herbal, and organic plants, tended to for over a year.

In February last year, she first brought home a beetle plant, considering it to be auspicious. It only became a habit after that to bring home two plants every Friday, on her way back from college. “I’d spend the evening in the local market in Pammal, chatting with vendors about seeds and fertilizers.

They gave me soil mixed with dung, vegetable waste, and natural fertilizers, so I didn’t have to look too far,” she says.YouTube was her go-to guide where she learnt about seasonal plants, the best time to water, and protection during summer. She believes it worked since she was determined to garden on her own, without help from anyone. She says, “These were YouTubers based in the city, so they knew our climate and seasons well. I learnt that it’s best to collect seeds from the food we eat everyday at home itself.”

Today, her garden has mint, garlic, cucumber, beans, brinjal, guava, and other organically grown vegetables. Adding colour to this array, are six varieties of roses. Mirthula loves watching her neighbours come to see the flowers. “I think the best part is getting to eat the vegetables we grow. They have a distinctly fresh taste compared to what we buy in the market,” she says.

Mirdula spends an hour everyday, before sunrise and after sunset, with her plants. Amid a load of assignments and a full day of classes, ask her if she tires from tending to them, she says that it’s actually those few hours that are calming on hectic days. “I find it therapeutic, at this age, when everything is suddenly so fast paced, we need something constant to come back home to,” she says.

For other gardening enthusiasts, she suggests that now is the best time to plant cucumber and tomato saplings, and try citrus varieties. If it gets too hot this summer, keep them covered with a net on afternoons, and try watering thrice a day.