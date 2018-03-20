CHENNAI:Aarti Kawlra is a social anthropologist, with a keen interest in understanding artisanal practices in the hierarchy of knowledge. She is currently affiliated with the Madras Institute of Development Studies, and has released her latest book We who wove with lotus thread. She tells us more about this ethnographic study of the Telugu-speaking Padma Saliyars of Tamil Nadu, a hereditary weaving caste.

How did the research for your book begin?

My first exposure to handloom weaving in Tamil Nadu was as a researcher under the Saris of India project of the Development Commissioner Handlooms. In 1987, Co-optex, Chennai organised for us to travel to 98 weaving villages in Tamil Nadu to learn about the sari designs and techniques. Soon I realised that the silk sari production and retail business in the late 80’s and 90’s were largely in the hands of members of the Padma Saliyar community.

Who are the Padma Saliyars?

The Telugu-speaking Padma Saliyars in Tamil Nadu is not the only community which claims to be hereditary silk weavers. There are other groups whose caste-assigned occupation is silk weaving, especially the Saurashtras, also known as the Pattu-nulkaars, literally ‘silk-thread weavers’.

I have chosen to study the Padma Saliyars because members of their community were at the helm of regional, national and international trade in silk handloom saris when I began research in the mid 1990’s.

How would you place their practice in the context of artisanal craft in India?

They have historically been known to weave fine count cotton saris and veshtis, but in the 20th century gained their fortunes through weaving silk saris and veshtis. They do not see their work as mere ‘craft’ work to be displayed in exhibitions, but see themselves as the erstwhile “producing communities” of high status, associated with temples and wider markets during the Vijayanagar period; as hereditary weavers during the colonial period; and as producers of auspicious silk wedding saris post-independence.

What is the significance of the lotus thread in the title?

The Padma Saliyars are a Telugu speaking community in Tamil Nadu who believe that they once wove clothes for the gods with thread drawn from the stem of the lotus plant. Their name encodes their cosmic occupation as weavers - padma refers to the ‘lotus’ originating from Vishnu’s navel and saliyar is derived from the Sanskrit, shaalika or ‘weaver’.

Could you share an anecdote from your interaction with Padma Saliyars?

I was struck by the common adage among weavers: Kanchipuram ponal kalatti pozhaikalam or “One can go to Kanchipuram and survive by pressing one’s feet (on the loom)”.

Kanchipuram is valued as a place of sustenance in the face of uncertainties. It is a reminder that even though one works alone at the loom, one’s community network will always be there to cushion you. At every step in my research, I could sense the significance of community as a basis for trust and shared values in one’s everyday work life.

What has been your most significant learning in this process?

The Padma Saliyar kural or ‘voice’ is not just a community magazine. It is a voice that articulates a collective past, present and future. I am reminded of African-American writer and liberative thinker James Baldwin’s words - “You’ve got to tell the world how to treat you. If the world tells you how you are going to be treated, you are in trouble”.

