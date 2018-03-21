CHENNAI: I never thought I would become an entrepreneur, although in my subconscious I definitely wanted to do something in life,” smiles Leena Shashi. A post-graduate in Commerce, Leena has been a practitioner of different kinds of self-healing, like gem therapy, healing through ‘mudras’, mantras, acupressure etc.

When she started Zorba - Yoga Studio back in 2013 along with her son, their Guruji and his wife, it was just a small studio in Mount Road, and today, they have expanded to 75 studios across 49 cities including the metros Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

“We started practising yoga and meditation with Guruji. After consistently doing six hours of meditation, I lost 20 kilos, and that is what boosted my confidence” she says. In a tête-à-tête with CE, Leena Shashi talks in detail about her passions, hobbies and artful dreams.

If not an entrepreneur, what would you be?

I think I would have been taking care of my house and family, although now it has become empty with the children busy with their own career and studies. I love to keep the house clean, decorate and arrange things in order. And perhaps, I would have given more time to my saree designing hobby.

Tell us more about your saree designing venture.

I love to drape sarees and used to design some for myself. My children suggested I start my own line of sarees, and I launched my own line of designer sarees, a small collection of 45 pieces. I would get it done for my friends and daughter’s friends. However, once I got fully involved in Zorba, my hobby got side-lined.

Do you still pursue any of your childhood hobbies?

I used to actively participate in dance programmes while back in school. It took up Bharatanatyam after class 10, but I stopped when I shifted from Trivandrum to Thrissur, only to resume it after 30-35 years. However, after two years into the classes, my priorities changed and I took over Zorba. I do miss my dance classes, but then I realised that though dancing makes me very happy, when I am here at Zorba, I am being a medium to many people’s happiness.

You mentioned your love for the arts and crafts. What all mediums have you explored?

I was quite passionate about painting, and I have worked with water colours, poster colours, oil paints, pencil sketching. I love to make greeting cards and until my first year of marriage I would send people handmade greeting cards. I would make them out of newspapers, cardboards, sponge, fabric, and so on. I have also tried my hand at jewellery making; I would make bangles, earrings, etc. I don’t do it anymore however, because of lack of time.

Are you a travel buff ? Yes! I just came back from a trip to Assam and Meghalaya. I have been to a lot of places — Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, China, Egypt, Spain, Portugal, Greece...the list goes on. I have always told my husband that I want to see the world before I die. There are so many places on the bucket list. I want to see the northern lights in Norway. The only thing that I am going to take back with me is memories, so every three months, my son sponsors me (laughs).