CHENNAI:The Tamil Nadu government has extended the amnesty scheme by three months to grant lifeline to unauthorised buildings built before July 1, 2007 even as violators have preferred to stay away rather than apply to regularise their buildings or flats.As the original amnesty scheme for unauthorised developments is set to lapse on Wednesday, a top official from the Housing department said that it had been extended by three more months.

As per information available with Express, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has till now received less than 500 applications for unauthorised building regulations. This is quite less when taking into account the number of unauthorised constructions which could be more than 1.5 lakh.

The move comes after the Madras High Court warned officials that they would be taken to task if they regularised buildings with setback violations. It is learnt that the CMDA has sought legal advice from the Advocate-General whether to carry on with the regularisation by regularising buildings with setback violations. However, the Advocate-General has suggested to the CMDA not to regularise setback violations of unauthorised buildings but to appeal against the court order.Initially when the first deadline was extended due to poor response, only 35 have applied for the scheme.