CHENNAI: The city Corporation served a notice to the Crown Plaza Hotel on Tuesday for failing to pay property tax for the last five years.

However, the officials did not stop at serving the banner-size notice which was tied to a compound wall.

A video released by officials shows the group shaming the establishment through a loud speaker by the busy junction outside the hotel.

With a drum churning out a beat common in traditional street plays, an official is heard announcing the amount that is due from the hotel.

“The Crown Plaza Hotel owes the Corporation Rs 24.38 crores in property tax which it hasn't paid since 2013,” a senior official in the Corporation told Express.

The civic body had earlier said that it would have to resort to such measures where high profile property owners who can afford to pay tax willingly default in payments.

This comes after the Corporation's annual budget which was made public on Tuesday estimated a 25 percent increase in property tax collection.

When Express contacted the hotel management on Wednesday morning, they claimed that the notice banner had been taken down.

“The Hotel is in touch with the Chennai Corporation regarding the issue and it will be resolved at the earliest,” said the Hotel Manager, who refused to give a time-frame within which the hotel would pay the dues.