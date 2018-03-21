CHENNAI: Nivedita Louis is a popular citybased history/heritage enthusiast, freelance journalist, traveller and a content curator. The skeptic talks to us about her take on God, spirituality, and why she thinks God is definitely a man.

What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?

Why did he create himself in the first place?

If you co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?

Kadavul Irukan Kumaru.

You get to create/change something with God’s power.

Casteless, religionless society.

Where would you take God for a date?

I’d ask him to take me to heaven for a ride and back.

Do you think gender matters when it comes to God. If yes, what’s God’s gender?

Yes. He is definitely a male! That’s why he is so partial to men

Your one question to God.

Are you there?

A film (anygenre/language)that you would like to dedicate to God?

I’d want him to watch PS I Love You.

A stereotype about God.

When we do something wrong, people always tell saami kanna kuthidum (God will poke your eye).

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be? What would you call yourself ?

Don’t trust in God or man, trust yourself.I’d call myself The Happy Saint.

What do you think will offend God?

Reiterating that there’s no God.

If you had the power to grant one gift to God, what would it be?

I’d convert him into a woman.

Your one spiritual encounter?

I have felt my strength in adversities and have thought someone gives me that to move on.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit or love visiting regularly.

The Armenian church. Not because it gives me quiet and peace, it also tells me how life is vulnerable.