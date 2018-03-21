CHENNAI: Jabez Kelly is a drag queen based out of Chennai, and has performed in almost 32 countries across the world, though he finds no other place as welcoming as Chennai. In his free time he loves listening to music and petting his dogs.

What’s your Chennai connect?

Chennai is home, always has been, always will be. Whatever country I go to, I always look forward to coming back to Chennai!

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

The delicious sambar sadam and the filter coffee, any day! A Chennai-based celeb or personality you would like to date? Oh lord! There is a huge list! But Harish Kalyan, of Bigg Boss fame, is my all-time favourite.

Your favourite hangout spot?

Secret Society, Pasha and Elliots beach! Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs?

1) People here are rude. 2) Chennai is not a happening place. 3) All you can find is sambar sadam and filter coffee.

Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?

I will take them to my parents house and show them the true style of a elai-sapadu virunthu.

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai vasi?

I will yap about how awesome it is every single minute until they get annoyed Two madras bashai words that you would teach a newbie?

Aiyaaaa! the emotions this word conveys are beyond imagination. And Tharu maru. A Tamil movie dialogue which describes Chennai? I don’t know dialogues but I am sure the song Chance eh illa describes and emotes the city well. Two things from Chennai that you would take to any place you travel. Amma’s sambar sadam and that Maanga urukai.

My life will be set. If you had to draw a comparison between Chennai and any other city/country...what would it be? And why? I wouldn’t. It would be like parents comparing their children to Sharmaji’s son. You just can’t do that!

What is the craziest thing you have ever wanted to do in the city? And where?

I’ve always wanted to ride a bike with someone and yell “Happy New Year” at Marina beach during New Year’s Eve. If you would like to install another statue at Marina beach, what or who would it be about? No thanks, enough with the statues.