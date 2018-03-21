CHENNAI: Sriperumbudur, approximately enroute from Chennai to Kanchipuram, is best-known as the birthplace of the Vaishnava preceptor (Acharya) Ramanujacharaya and also as home to the famous Adi Kesava Perumal (Vishnu) temple. Few know that an ancient temple for Siva, dedicated to Bhutapurishwarar, is also located in the heart of this town, close to the Vishnu temple.

The ancient names of this deity, as given in the inscriptions are Bhutishvarat-Azhvar, Aludaiyar Thirupudishvaram Udaiyar, Udaiyar Thiruppudishvaram-Udaiya Nayanar and others. Sriperumbudur was called Perumbudur alias Kaitava-Kaitava- Chaturvedimangalam The main entrance is on the east side, approachable from the highway, while the often used entrance is on the west in the interior of the town.

A lane leads to the temple which does not have a gopuram, but only a small structure above the doorway. The principal sanctum, housing the Siva Linga worshipped as Bhutapurishwarar, faces east, and can be entered through a south entrance in the mandapa which has four intricately carved pillars belonging to the Vijayanagara style of architecture. Goddess Parvati is worshipped as Soundaravalli Ambal and faces east, which is an unique feature, as most sanctums for this deity face south.

A manifestation of Siva as Kala Bhairava is worshipped in the mandapa near the main sanctum which again in a rather rare occurrence as the sanctum for this deity is usually seen in the prakaram only. The temple has two sacred tanks. One is situated close to the temple and the other is near the Bengaluru Highway. Many ancient inscriptions are seen etched here. They clearly reveal that this temple was an active centre of worship in the Chola times. The earliest of these belongs to the 11th century AD and registers a donation for food offerings in the early mornings for this God. A Pandyan epigraph of the 13th century has been discovered here.

Chithra Madhavan

The writer is a historian who focuses on temple architecture