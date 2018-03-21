CHENNAI: At Apparao Galleries, recently, about 40 working professionals, architecture students, and lovers of art and literature gathered for a talk by Madhusudhanan Kalaichelvan. An associate professor of Architecture, with a love for interpreting and teaching socio-political landscapes as depicted in Tamil epigraphy, his talk explored the nuances of Sangam poems in relation to visual art by Chantal Jumel.

It was a talk for everyone — whether they were beginners in appreciation, or had a vast knowledge of Sangam era. “This was possible because visual depiction is more explicit and impactful. And since Chantel has chosen the smaller agam poems to represent visually, it becomes easier to appreciate,” he explained. Referring particularly to one of Chantal’s pieces, that depicts a woman who is waiting for her loved one to return, Madhusudhan said, “Weaving other elements around her body, as she sits waiting in the seashore, is a really interesting interpretation.

It gives a different perspective compared to other translations of the same song.” Apart from discussing the emotion in these poems, he introduced the Sangam era, and the views of various historians. “It’s fascinating because some have depicted the terrain as a desert, with a lot of dacoity practices. Sangam poets’ valour in initiating peace treaties between kingdoms, is stark in this work,” he shared. For a year now, Madhusudhanan has been conducting talks and heritage walks.

He initiated it for his students to get a practical understanding of architecture and temple heritage. But the word spread and parents, friends, and working professionals started participating too. “At these walks we try and trace landscapes, belief systems, philosophies, food habits — and the relationship between them all.”