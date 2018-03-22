CHENNAI: Unclaimed magazine of Colt-32 model gun and six bullets have been recovered by the Government Railway Police at Chennai Central station on Wednesday.

The Delhi Sarai Rohilla-Chennai Grand Trunk Express arrived at platform 6 around 6.30 am. While checking the coach, the sanitary staff found suspicious material beneath the berth in the B coupe in the first class AC coach. On being informed, a team of GRP, Chennai Central found the magazine and six bullets. Each bullet measured 7.94 mm used for Colt 32 model gun, said police sources.

GRP Inspector Thomas Yesudasan said that Union minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha of Madhya Pradesh had travelled in the coach between Gwalior and Habibganj. “We tried to reach out to the Minister to check whether his security personnel had dropped it accidentally. We are yet to find the persons who missed the magazine,” he added.