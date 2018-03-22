CHENNAI: The city Corporation is looking to redesign junctions in the busy T Nagar area while also redesigning select roads in the area, in a bid to improve safety of pedestrians and moving vehicles, according to Corporation officials.

Prakasam Road, Usman Road, Burkit Road and Arcot Road are among the 21 streets selected to be taken up for the project at a cost of Rs 59.69 lakh under the Smart Cities Mission.

“We’re looking to give the non-motorised transport (NMT) policy a push through the Chennai street design project,” said an official source.

Under the project, 46 streets in the city were identified to be redesigned as ‘complete streets’ with wider footpaths and other utilities.

Road junctions and alignments would be studied in detail, before designing the project, while keeping in mind the future mobility and standardisation of specifications for junctions and pedestrian crossings, the official added. The civic body is on the look out for consultants to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the project that is to be taken up in four packages.

For road design, officials said that the width of the road may be changed in appropriate places while the length of the roads would be retained. The design would be predominantly based on the type and volume of traffic in these areas.

In the larger scheme of things, the project aims to develop roads and markets in the areas under the city Corporation as ‘smart’ and convenient to its residents, especially to pedestrians, said officials.

The proposed multi-level parking lot in T Nagar, that is also expected to help in decongesting traffic, is also expected to be completed in a year and a half.

Making T nagar smart

1. Engage technical consultants to plan, redesign and develop roads in the area to make it ‘smart’ and convenient for residents

2. Detailed study of road junctions and alignments in selected areas before preparing project report

3. Detailed study of existing roads to suggest an indicative public transport and non-motorised transport mobility corridor

4. Based on type and volume of traffic, roads may be redesigned by changing the width of the road in appropriate places while length of roads would be retained

5. To be taken up in four packages

Streets selected for project

Prakasam Road

Gopathinarayana Swami Road

Bazullah Road

Venkatanarayana Road

Burkit Road

Nageshwara Road

Dr Nair Road

Thanikachalam Road

Panagal Park Road

South Usman Road

Usman Road

New Boag Road

70 feet Road

Reddy Kuppam Road

Govindhan Road

10th avenue

Dr Ambedkar Road

Arya Gowda Road

Brindavan Street

CIT Nagar 1st Main Road

Arcot Road