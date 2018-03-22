Police personnel trying to overpower the two policemen from Theni district, who attempted self-immolation, outside the DGP office in city on Wednesday | Express

CHENNAI: Tension prevailed on Kamarajar Salai here for some time on Wednesday when two armed reserve policemen from Theni district attempted self-immolation in front of the State police headquarters, after accusing certain senior officials of caste-based discrimination.

Around 5.30 pm on Wednesday, policemen Ganesan and Raghu told reporters that they faced discrimination based on their caste from certain senior officials in Theni and were transferred to Ramanathapuram.

The personnel urged action to be taken against the senior officials and had come to the DGP’s office to submit a petition.

The cops had also brought two cans of inflammable substance with them. After talking to reporters, they poured the substance on themselves. The personnel who were posted on duty at the office and patrol teams managed to overpower them and move them inside the DGP office.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the duo were appointed in 2013 and served in various places, including Chennai.

Eight months back, they were transferred to their native Theni district and recently to Ramanathapuram, which they alleged was based on their caste. Senior police officials were interrogating both the police personnel.

Seniors blamed

