The Aavin building on Chamiers Road, where the accident took place, on Tuesday | Sunish P Surendranaption

CHENNAI: A 54-year-old woman who fell off the wooden construction hoist at a building site in Teynampet succumbed to injuries at Government General Hospital on Tuesday.

S Shantha of Taramani worked at the construction site of an 8-storey building being constructed by state-run Aavin Milk on Chamiers Road.

“Around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, Shantha and two other workers were carrying construction material in the temporary shaft. As the shaft reached the fifth floor, the rope of the lift got cut and all the three fell down from a height of about 45 ft.

They were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital. Later, Shantha was referred to the Government General Hospital, where she succumbed to injuries.” Teynampet Police have registered a case and are investigating.