CHENNAI: The Registrar of the University of Madras and the management of Ethiraj College in Egmore were pulled up by a division bench of the Madras High Court for not complying with its earlier order setting aside the appointment of Nirmala as the college principal.

The duo will have to appear before the court on April 2, if its order dated August 22, 2017, is not complied with before April 1, the bench of Justices Huluvadi G Ramesh and Justice RMT Teekaa Raman said, while passing interim orders on a contempt application from Dr Girija Shyamsundar and others on Wednesday.

Originally, the appointment of Nirmala as the principal of Ethiraj College was challenged by Dr Girija, Dr V Shanthi, Dr Chitra Venkatachalam and Dr M Thilakavathi, and Justice M M Sundresh on January 7, 2015, set aside the appointment.

The chairman of the board of trustees and selection committee filed an appeal challenging this and the bench headed by Justice Ramesh upheld the single judge’s order on August 22, 2017. It directed the management to consider the cases of all eligible persons, including the petitioners, who fall within the zone of consideration for the post of principal on basis of merit, ability and seniority as interim measure.

It also said that insofar as the regular appointment is concerned, the UGC regulations, 2010, have to be invariably followed. The State government shall take all necessary steps to frame the rules and regulations and thereafter, the same should be communicated to the universities. The universities, in turn, should frame guidelines for constitution of necessary committees in consonance with the said rules and regulations. The government and the university should take all steps at the earliest in this regard so that the post of regular principal is filled following the UGC regulations early. The Supreme Court has dismissed the special leave petition (SLP) and hence the order of the High Court has become final.

As the management has not taken any step to abide by the orders of the HC and SC, the petitioners filed the present contempt petition. The university was suo motu impleaded as a party-respondent by the bench.

When the matter came up on Wednesday, the bench took a serious view of the matter and directed the University Registrar and the management to comply with its order by April 1

‘Comply by April 1’

When the matter came up on Wednesday, the bench took a serious view of the matter and directed the University Registrar and the management to comply with its order by April 1, failing with they have to appear in person before the bench on April 2.