CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure water security and highlight solutions for industrial growth in a water stressed scenario, The New Indian Express along with the Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry is organizing a day-long conclave on water.

The event will be inaugurated by Prince of Arcot Nawab Mohammed Abdul Ali. Experts from Central Water Commission, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, Central Water Commission and bureaucrats from the state government will come out with solutions.

The conclave will have three sessions — Water: Redefining economic growth in the 21st century, Smart cities: Challenges to quench the thirst with smart solutions, Climate change, river restoration and interlinking of rivers: Case studies and Challenges.

As sustainable growth is essential for the state, top bureaucrat, who has a passion for conserving the water bodies of the state, K Phanindra Reddy and TN Special secretary M Shanmugam will be highlighting the role played by the state in conserving the water bodies and how industry can play a crucial role in providing solutions for sustainable growth by ensuring water to industries and the citizens.

J S Pandey, Chief Scientist, Science Secretary and Head, Centre for Climate Sustainability and Skill Development, National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), who has carried out a zone-Wise ecological-economic analysis of Indian wetlands, will share his experiences aong with Indumathi M Nambi, Assistant Professor, Environmental and Water Resources Engineering Division, IIT Madras.

R Azhagesan, superintending engineer, central water commission, the country’sapex organisation on water resources aong with AV Nathan, former chairman of krishna river management board and Mullaiperiyar Dam Supervisory Committee constituted by the Supreme Court will be delivering lectures. Nathan will be delivering the lecture on climate change and addressing river conflicts. Chennai’s dynamic smart city Chief executive officer Raj Cherubal, Sanjeev Sharma head marketing IDE Technologies will be there.