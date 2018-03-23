HYDERABAD: In a complete U-turn, Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) has approved actor Karthi’s upcoming film ‘Kadai Kutty Singam’, which features Rekla (bullock cart) race scenes shot illegally without obtaining mandatory pre-shoot permission from the board.

The recently held Performing Animals Sub-Committee (PASC) meeting on March 15, whose minutes are uploaded on the board’s official website, shows that the application made by M/s 2D Entertainment Private Ltd came up for hearing for grant of pre-shoot permission. The production house claimed that animals, comprising 211 oxen and cows, 48 cocks and 32 avians, are naturally shot to create village atmosphere scenes. It describes the bullock cart and Rekla race as “stock shot”. The board cleared the film.

During last month’s PASC meeting, the board took a tough stand and refused to clear the movie. “The applicant (2D Entertainment Private Limited) already committed violations in spite of the board’s prior instruction that Rekla race is illegal. The Rekla race was organised illegally and stock shot of the illegal races cannot be accepted,” the PASC meeting minutes of February 7 reads.

Animal rights activist Shravan Krishnan, who was part of PASC which first rejected the 2D Entertainment application, said it is a clear case of violation. “After the board has shifted from Chennai to Faridabad in Haryana, I relinquished my position as member of the PASC. Don’t know why the board has suddenly changed its decision,” he said.

When contacted, AWBI Chairman S P Gupta told Express that 2D Entertainment had apologised and submitted a fresh pre-shoot application with relevant documents. “The committee has gone through the application and approved it. I will check if there is any irregularity in consideration of the application.”

On January 30, actor Suriya posted a picture on Twitter showing he and his son watching the race. A few crew members posted videos from the shooting spot. Producer Rajasekhar Pandian was not available for comment.