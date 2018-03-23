CHENNAI: Soon visitors to Marina beach will have Wi-Fi facility, sea view seating, first aid kiosks, e-toilets and CCTV cameras with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) set to commence development works under the Swadesh Darshan scheme of Union tourism ministry.

Tourism ministry launched the scheme to attract tourists by developing the project sites. The Ministry provides Central Financial Assistance to State governments for integrated development of theme-based tourists circuits in the country. Under the theme coastal circuit eight beaches in five districts in Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari have been identified. The government also sanctioned `99.91 crore for the project.

“Under the scheme, work order for Marina has been issued. Works will commence in a week,” said a senior official of GCC.

“Since the land is under the Chennai Corporation, the Corporation will carry out the works through Tamil Nadu Tourism Department. Around `11 crore has been earmarked for the project,” said a senior official from State Tourism Department.

Under the project Marina beach, Wi-Fi facility, sea view seating, first aid kiosks, e-toilets, CCTV cameras, landscaping, watch tower, information signage, watch towers, drinking water kiosk and many more will be set up at the beach.

Beaches that have been identified for the project in the five districts are, Marina, Besant Nagar, Mamallapuram, Rameswaram, Manapadu, Kanniyakumari, Manakudi and Thekkurichi.

“Following Marina beach, work will commence in other beaches also,” the official said.

Iconic destinations

Mahabalipuram has been identified as one of the iconic tourist destinations among 10 prominent tourists sites in the country. In the 2018-19 budget for tourism ministry, it had been announced that 10 tourism sites would be developed into iconic tourist destinations in the country. The development of iconic tourist destinations will be implemented under the ongoing Swadesh Darshan scheme of the ministry. “The State tourism department is yet to receive the details of components of the work in the sites,” said a tourism department official.