CHENNAI:The third edition of ‘Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award’ by the Rotary Club of Madras East, was given to Maushumi Thakurta from Jharkhand. The award was presented by Dr Preetha Reddy, vice chairperson, Apollo Hospital Enterprises.

Maushumi started her first enterprise ‘Aryan IT Solutions’, over a decade ago, to focus on system integrated automation in the mining industry. But she was diagnosed with cancer eight years back. “It made me bedridden, and the doctors had told that I had 90 days to live. But I knew I had many more years,” she said

She spoke about the self-healing techniques, and her grit, that helped her survive the disease. With a passion to turn these techniques into a business, she later travelled the country to learn about herbs, plants and natural methods — and started ‘Maushumi’s Wellness’. “I wanted to make personal care products additive free, and biodegradable. So, after days of research I learnt ways to combines ancient techniques using modern technology. Today, we make natural cosmetics, jute bags using azo-free dyes, and more.”

Dr Preetha agreed that being an entrepreneur was not easy. She said, “You have to implement ideas effectively. Passion, hard work, and determination are key to success. And Maushumi has set that example for us.”

For three years now, this award has been sponsored by K Rajalakshmi (82), and her family. She became an entrepreneur at the age of 13. BS Purshotham, president, Rotary Club of Madras East said, “We receive many applications. What strikes us most is not just financial success, but the determination and stability that reflects in the track record of any business. And that is what we’re here to celebrate.”