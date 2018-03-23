CHENNAI: After the video of an ugly fight between a traffic SI and a motorist at Velachery on Wednesday went viral, police have booked the motorist on charges of assaulting the official. The video shows a police SI Karthick Pandiyan pushing Rakesh. But, perhaps on realising that other motorists are filming the incident, Pandiyan restrained himself a little. But by then Rakesh was seen a little aggressive and was trying to overpower Pandiyan.

He was also seen questioning angrily how the police official could beat him. Even as two other police officials came to the rescue of Pandiyan, other motorists surrounded the police personnel asking them as to why traffic policemen were demanding bribes. Express could not reach Rakesh for his comments.

Senior police officers, however, blamed Rakesh for the incident. According to them, Pandiyan had stopped Rakesh at Velachery 100-feet Road around 12.30 pm since he was not wearing a helmet. “The SI had issued an e-challan asking him to pay a fine of `100. But the person tore up the challan and accused police of demanding a bribe. Meanwhile, passersby joined and cornered the police,” the officer said.

The officer said when they checked the server, it was found that the sub inspector had indeed generated the e-challan. Police officers had said on Wednesday they did not arrest Rakesh because his father pleaded with them not to punish his son. But, as the incident went viral on Thursday, Velachery police booked Rakesh and eight other motorists under various IPC provisions.