CHENNAI: An advocate, who was allegedly served a wrong dish, shot at a restaurant staff with his licensed revolver on Wednesday night at ECR. S Mathavan (60) of Anna Nagar went to Kelambakkam on Wednesday.

“At around 11 pm, he went to the restaurant and ordered a non-vegetarian dish. The waiter served him a vegetarian dish by mistake which angered Mathavan, who was in an inebriated condition. The advocate picked a fight with the staff,” said an investigation officer.

“Though the staff agreed to change the dish, Mathavan thrashed the staff. He then went to his room and brought the revolver and fired at the staff who had a close escape and the bullet broke the window of a car parked outside,” the officer added.

Police nabbed Mathavan, a native of Tirunelveli, who had an identify card from the Bar Council of the Madurai Bench of the Madras HC.