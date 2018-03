Dr Prathap C Reddy, Chairman & Founder of Apollo Hospitals addressing a pres conference - Express File Photo by P Ravi Kumar.

CHENNAI: Founder-Chairman of Apollo Hospitals, Dr Prathap C Reddy was admitted to the hospital here today.

According to a Apollo Hospital spokesperson, Dr Reddy, in his eighties, was admitted for a "routine check-up".

The spokesperson did not elaborate.