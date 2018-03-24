CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday rejected a PIL plea from a Tamil scholar to replace the present ‘edited’ Tamil Thai Vaazhthu with the original lengthy song. A Division Bench, before which the PIL from Ramaboopathy came up, dismissed it on the ground that the plea cannot be heeded at this stage.“For more than five decades, the song has been sung by all in praise of Tamil language, culture, history and heritage.

Therefore, there is absolutely no need to change it at this length of time,” the Bench said. According to petitioner, Tamil Thai Vaazhthu had been cut short and edited in 1967 and a generation had grown up without knowing the original song. The original song was wonderful and self-explanatory. The originality cannot be and should not be changed, hence the petition.