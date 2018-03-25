CHENNAI: A police Inspector stabbed by a duo, who escaped after snatching a chain from a 30-year-old woman here, chased the culprits in spite of the injury and caught one of them on Friday night. Later, the other was arrested.

Naagamani (30) of Nellore was going to Purasawalkam around 10 pm on Friday after visiting her father-in-law in Vepery.“Two bike-borne men snatched her chain and escaped. Vepery traffic inspector Vijayakumar who was at the spot chased the men after Naagamani raised an alarm. The duo crossed the EVR Periyar Salai and Gandhi Irwin road, when the police official on a bike tried to block them.

Immediately, the pillion rider inflicted an injury on the official’s hand with a knife. Though the police official suffered a bleeding injury, he still chased them and nabbed the pillion rider,” said an investigation officer. Vijayakumar was taken to hospital.The pillion rider was identified by police as Arun (19) from Pudupet. Later, Aaron Rashid (19), also from Pudupet, was arrested.