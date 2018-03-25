CHENNAI: Hyundai Motors India Foundation (HMIF), the corporate social responsibility cell of the Hyundai Motor India, along with the Chennai Traffic Policy, launched Chennai’s first Traffic Regulation Observed Zone (TROZ) at Anna Nagar, recently. The road safety campaign, launched in the presence of members of the HMIF, Chennai Traffic police and over a 100 volunteers, aims to bring in proper safety measures for residents of the area, by implementing traffic rules.

TROZ is a three part programme. It urges commuters, pedestrians and residents in the area to strictly adhere to traffic rules. “The number of road accidents have gone up drastically and we wanted to do something. We have started off with Anna Nagar and are sure that we will get their full support. And using this area as a model, I am sure other areas, and cities will soon follow suit,” said Stephen Sudhakar J, senior VP, administration, and trustee, HMIF. Ganapathy, former DGP and Ganesh Mani S, senior VP, production, and trustee, HMIF, were also present at the event.

The volunteers went from door-to-door, talking to residents and further distributing the pledge cards to them. They also stuck these pledge cards on a few autos and buses, spoke to the drivers about the importance of road safety and the necessity to be more cautious while travelling. The contact details of volunteers who will be trained to give first aid, will soon be on display at prominent locations within the locality, for emergencies.

“We are planning to install 63 CCTV cameras and a couple of sign boards around the area. Road accidents are a serious problem. And 70 per cent of the accidents are caused to those on two-wheelers, especially those riding without helmets,” said Eswaran I, DC, traffic, West region. Team members will conduct group discussions with victims and survivors of road accident, where they can share how their lives have changed post the accident.

The plan

Around 63 CCTV cameras and a couple of sign boards will be installed in and around the area. Contact details of volunteers will also be provided