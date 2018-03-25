CHENNAI: Sir, do we have to pay fees to the judge (to hear a case)? Because I heard lawyers saying that judges are taking a ‘fee’. Also, how much a lawyer must be paid to appear in court for an hour?

— Mrs George

Your question is quite shocking. There is nothing called judges fees. Judges are appointed by government under paid out of state funds. No judge can accept any amount from any litigant or his lawyer and it is called bribe for which he can be removed from service and also arrested and sent to jail. While court fees are fixed by the state under the Suit Valuation Court Fees Act, there is no limit for lawyers fee. It can be from zero to infinity. Approach a good and ethical lawyer having human standard.

I and my two sons gave a power of attorney to a real estate businessman two years ago (to sell the property). But he has been claiming the sale is being delayed due to various reasons and that he had even obtained `2 lakh as advance from the buyer. Can we now revoke the power of attorney even if he had obtained an advance amount for the sale?

— V Ramadas

You can revoke the power of attorney. The normal law if a power of attorney coupled with consideration alone cannot be revoked without a proper cause. Since in this case there seems to be a delay (unexplained) or false reasons given, you can revoke the power given to your son’s friend.

Management of an ashramam has bought all the lands surrounding our agricultural land leaving no approach way for the us to access our land. What is the solution to this?

— Nithyanandhan

You can claim easementary right for entering into your land for which you will have to file a suit in a local court.

Even after the judgement was pronounced in 2009, the implementation of the court’s directions is being delayed. What could be the reason for the delay? How can we proceed?

— Joseph James

Your question is not very clear. In any event, after obtaining a decree, you can have a execution proceedings to execute the decree which goes in different stages. Therefore, we cannot predict within which time the matter can be over. The other side can create technical problems even in execution proceedings.

Can a person change his/her signature during their mid age and can it be incorporated in all their legal documents and bank accounts?

— AP Natrajan

At any stage of your life you can change your name. You will have to cause a private advertisement in the Tamil Nadu Government Gazette. Later you will have to apply for name change before the appropriate forum. But with that exercise you cannot amend old documents retrospectively.

Justice K Chandru is a former judge of the Madras High Court expertexplains@gmail.com