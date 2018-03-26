CHENNAI:The Round Table India Honors Exemplary Achievers recently held the second edition of the ‘Pride of Tamil Nadu’ awards. The jury comprised Dhananjayan, documentary film maker; Regeena J Murli, MD, Jeppiaar Group of Institutions; Khushbu Sundar actress; KS Viswanathan, CEO, Chennai Super Kings; Sanjay Pinto, lawyer and columnist, and Leela Samson, dancer.

The awards that were given in two categories — Inspirational Achiever and Emerging. The Inspirational Achiever awards were given to J Radhakrishnan, IAS; TH Vikku Vinayakram, percussionist; Dipika Pallikal Karthik; Dr Arokiaswamy Velumani, Thyrocare; R Pradeep John, TN Weatherman; Kanni Uvaraj, Poorvika Mobiles; Raadhika Sarathkumar, Radaan; J Mahendran, director; P Suresh, Sangeetha Veg Restaurant; Bhagwan Singh, Deccan Chronicle; Ishari K Ganesh, Vels University; Sivasankari, author; AD Padmasingh Isaac, Aachi Masala; PK Deivasigamani, TN Farmers Association and Joshua Madan, Covenant Consultants.

The awards for the Emerging category was given to Sarvesh Raj, DCP, Ambattur; Mangai, founder, Marappachi Tamil Theatre group; Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, co founder, Kauvery and Aishwarya Rajesh, actress, among others.