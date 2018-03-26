CHENNAI: Apollo Hospitals has been directed to pay a patient Rs 1.16 lakh, the cost of the surgery that she had to undergo due to breakage of an implant fixed by the hospital in her arm.The petitioner, C Kavitha, a resident of West Mambalam, was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by an autorickshaw and got her arm fractured.

Doctors in the hospital operated on her and an implant was also affixed on her right arm. The cost of this operation was Rs 1.16 lakh. However, after taking an X-Ray, it was found that the implant was broken resulting in the failure of the first operation and doctors said another such operation was needed.

“The reason for the second operation was only due to the breakage of the implant, which may (have been) caused only due to a fall or overstrain, which is against the medical advice of rest,” the District Consumer Redressal Forum, Chennai (South), presided over by president M Mony, said.

“But on a careful perusal of the records, it is seen that there is no fracture of the joint except the breakage of implant,” he added.The forum in its February 6 order directed the hospital to pay Rs 1.16 lakh with an interest rate of 9 per cent per annum from the date of complaint (December 22, 2007) till the date of the order and also to pay compensation of Rs 25,000.However, the hospital in its defence said the operation was successful.