CHENNAI: Fourteen water bodies in Manali here will be restored by the Greater Chennai Corporation in the first phase of a pan-city initiative under the Smart City proposal.The project, to be taken up at a cost of Rs 6.73 crore, will be financed under the Chennai Smart City fund.

A Corporation official said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the restoration of the 14 water bodies, including the Vadaperumbakkam pond and Thathaakuzhi Kulam near the burial ground.

The restoration of Thathaakuzhi Kulam alone is estimated to cost Rs 1.56 crore, followed by Vembuliamman Koil pond that is to be taken up at a cost of Rs 1.14 crore.

According to the official, it has been proposed to use permeable pavement methods like sand- gravel mix as part of the restoration work. Permeable pavements are alternating surfaces that allow storm water runoffs to percolate through the surface to be collected in the reservoir underneath where it can be temporarily stored.

“It has also been proposed to construct play zones, as part of the restoration project, wherever possible,” the official said.The restoration is part of the first phase of the civic body’s water restoration plan, wherein 32 water bodies are to be taken up for restoration. The Chennai Metropolitan region has around 280 water bodies, of which 145 lakes and ponds come under the Corporation limits. The Corporation has planned to revive the 145 water bodies in its limits in a phased manner.