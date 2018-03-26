CHENNAI:On World Theatre Day, Thushara Ann Mathew talks to city-based theatre artists, who share their fond memories, and talk about the future of theatre

Madhuvanthi Arun

Fondest memory: The most favourite play that I was a part of was called Shakti. It’s a crime thriller. I played the role of a blind girl and it was done on a revolving stage. It was an adaptation of the movie Wait Until Dark (1967), and I played the character played by Audrey Hepburn.

Future of theatre: Theatre has evolved so well, and is evolving well. Otherwise I wouldn’t have been into it; I would have chosen another career. I am the third generation of theatre artists in my family and we have been continuously performing. The future is bright.

S Sureshwar

Fondest memory: I acted in a play called Vel Vel Vetrivel with YGee Mahendran sir. It was about small conflicts between god and his devotee. Although, every play that I have done with YGM is special to me, this one is my favourite as it was the first one with him.

Future of theatre: It has evolved a lot over the years. In between there was a time where we felt a vacuum, because there was a bit of confusion about who will we see next on stage. Today, so many new groups have come up, and a lot of youngsters are taking up live stage acting as a profession. That is a good sign of its growth.

V Balakrishnan

Fondest memory: The fondest memory I have with a play is when I did the Rashmi Rathi, a 90-minute one-person act. The play is based on a poem by Ramdhari Singh ‘Dinkar’. It is in classical Hindi and I first performed it in Chennai. Initially, I was worried and nervous about the audience reception but it turned out to be wonderful and made me realise that the communion of theatre goes beyond language.

Future of theatre: Theatre has always been a representation of how humans behave themselves at any given point in history. The origin of theatre itself is associated with the cognisant revolution.

PC Ramakrishna

Fondest memory: Back in 2005 we did a one-person theatre for the first time in the city, to celebrate The Madras Players’ golden jubilee. I did a solo 70-minute long part. It was adapted from Sivasankari’s novel titled Karunai Kolai and was called ‘Mercy’. It was about euthanasia. It was path breaking because not many had done a one-man-show.

Future of theatre: The future of theatre is very good. Forty years ago there was only Madras Players. Now there are a lot of youngsters who have branched out and started out on their own. Even the crowd has also grown exponentially.

Janaki Sabes

Fondest memory: The play called Dolls by Crea-Shakthi is very close and special to me because it is my own story. Being a monologue, it includes a lot of interaction. We have been performing to an intimate audience, and so I am able to have an eye contact with almost everybody in the audience. Mine is a happy story, and includes the relationship with my mother-in-law who has been a great source of inspiration for me.

Future of theatre: Theatre is in a very happy stage today. There are multiple avenues available today where one can enrol and attend classes. Today, we are getting exposed to a lot of theatre from the North and vice versa.

TV Varadarajan

Fondest memory: I entered the stage in 1975 for a theatre competition and I ended up winning the best actor award. And the most special moment was when I received the award from MGR. I was thrilled beyond words because I am a great fan of him. In fact, I was so happy that I hung the shirt I was wearing that day, without even washing it, because he had hugged me.

Future of theatre: Live form of art always has a good future. People often say that youngsters don’t watch shows, but for drama we need ‘fans’. As part of World Theatre Day we are planning to revive an old drama called Plastic Kadavul — a play on the use, misuse and abuse of credit cards.