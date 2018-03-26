CHENNAI:Sreemoyee Piu Kundu’s book Status Single was launched at Savera Hotel on Monday. The room was packed with 150 women, laughing, cheering and connecting with every anecdote that the author read out from the book. Whether married, unmarried, divorced, a mother, or a daughter — the only thread bonding everyone at the launch, was that of womanhood. And rightfully so, since the book is an attempt to bring out the realities of being a single woman in India.

The book launch was organised by Duchess Club and Savera Hotel, and the author was in conversation with Latha Srinivasan, journalist, News X. But it was no one-on-one conversation, since the audience had a lot to add, share and ask the author.

A proud single woman herself, the author spoke of her own life, and that of the 3,000 urban, single Indian women whom she interviewed for the book. Talking about the process, Sreemoyee said, “It took me a year, to interview, transcribe, and revise drafts; and this has been extremely intense and empowering at the same time.”

Status Single is Sreemoyee’s first non-fiction book. Her previous books include Sita’s Curse and the popular, You’ve got the wrong girl. “What drives my work is to show a woman as a woman first, and the urgent need for this in today’s times,” she said.

Sharing and reflecting on her views, were Nina Reddy, joint managing director, Savera Hotel, Dr Prithika Chary, neurologist, and the other women in the room, who stepped in to clarify that they were not anti-men or anti-marriage. “Sreemoyee touches upon things that single women are uncomfortable to talk about. For me, it was relieving to see stereotypes being questioned — especially ones I face like, single women get cranky when they age. We can be nice too,” laughed Dr Prithika who introduced herself as ‘70 and single’.

And Sreemoyee explained that it is this everyday struggle of being a single women, that the book brings out too — like renting apartments, being shamed, access to medical care, loans, and so much more that goes unnoticed. Her biggest take away from the process? She said, “That there is a universal vocabulary of womanhood, and being single is a state of mind. That’s why this book is for every woman and man, single or otherwise, to know that only we can be there for each other.”