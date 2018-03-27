CHENNAI:The management of Crowne Plaza Hotel in the city has been directed by the Madras High Court to remit Rs 10 crore towards property tax to the Corporation of Chennai in instalments. A sum of Rs 3 crore shall be paid by March 30 and the remaining Rs 7 crore shall be paid in two equal instalments - Rs 3.5 crore each - by April 30 and May 30, Justice M Duraiswamy said on Monday.

Having exhausted all options to get the property tax dues, the Corporation officials reached the hotel on March 21 last and performed ‘tandora’ (tom tom). The hotel owed Rs 24.39 crore to the Corporation. The officials had also parked conservancy trucks in front of the hotel gate obstructing ingress and egress, where international guests including IPL cricket players were staying. In an attempt to restrain the Corporation form resorting to such coercive acts, the hotel moved the High Court.

The judge also granted an interim injunction restraining the Corporation from interfering with the peaceful functioning of the hotel. The judge, however, made it clear that the interim injunction granted shall stand vacated automatically, if the hotel failed to remit the amounts in instalments.