CHENNAI: The transformation of the 800-year-old Tirusulanathar tank into an open sewage pit is complete. With the Tirusulam panchayat continuing to turn a blind eye to the sewage line which empties into the historic tank, locals have taken it upon themselves to mitigate the situation.After Express first highlighted the issue in October 2017, the local panchayat had placed sandbags along the sewage line to prevent it from emptying into the tank. But locals claim the rudimentary barrier was breached in a matter of days.

With a Rs 4.23 lakh estimate ready to build a proper sewage line, officials had promised a prompt permanent solution. However, five months on, with the panchayat failing to keep its promise, locals have begun emptying the tank which has become a ‘mega’ breeding ground for disease.“The rains had diluted the sewage and the smell was manageable for sometime,” said S Karthik, a local man, as he connected a hose to a makeshift pump to drain the water. “Now with the sun beating down hard, the rain water has evaporated and only the sewage and sludge is left,” he said, swatting mosquitoes that had settled on his legs.

K Kalidas, who has been coordinating the restoration attempt which began in mid-2017, claims that the financial strain is taking its toll and fears the effort cannot continue for long. “We began the attempt to clean the tank thinking the government would wake up and extend a hand,” he said, explaining how locals have approached the District Collector, directorate of panchayats and their local MLA for support.

While the Block Development Officer was not available for comment, an engineer in the BDO office in Chitlapakkam said funds were yet to be allocated for the project which involves the construction of a fresh 111-metre-long sewage line.“We have pushed for funds from the directorate of panchayats and expect allocation in the next week,” he said.