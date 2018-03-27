CHENNAI:The culture of crime now pervades everywhere and people all over the world are constantly living under the threat of losing their life, property and honour. There is no doubt that literacy and education are spreading but, at the same time, crime is also spreading through educated people who are committing it in more intelligent and sophisticated ways. One sometimes wonders as to how many persons in the world have never committed a crime and have no criminal tendencies now.

What is the ratio, today, of criminals to non-criminals? Thus in one way or other, everyone admits that there is another kind of global warming due to the fire and smoke of crime. They know that the crime house effect is becoming an equally potent threat as the green-house effect. Yet there is no such global conference on the causes and consequences of this environmental crime pollution nor do people know of any remedy to this kind of pollution other than what is already in use, namely the police, the courts, the jails etc.

We do not know about the ways of using the non-pollution energy of mind as well as the ways of getting positive solar energy from Supreme, the Spiritual Sun. It is, therefore, high time that people are given the awareness of this kind of education that makes our mind unpolluted.

Remember, if the trees of our thoughts are felled and our minds are turned into deserts where there are no wells, lakes and reservoirs of the water of love, then life on planet earth would become suffocating and our survival as civilised, honest and holy people will be threatened.Alas, if we spend even half of what we spend on military, weapons, police, jails and the paraphernalia and machinery of maintaining law and order on moral and spiritual education, our world would be much better.