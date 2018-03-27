CHENNAI: Hi Vineeta,

Let me first congratulate you for opening your home and heart to include an abandoned animal.

Being in a new place and separated from her former human pack could be difficult and confusing for your dog. Separation is not a natural state and the dog will need to understand and cope with the changes around her and this can be very stressful. However, we humans typically confuse this with our own interpretation of psychological trauma in such situations and project it on to the dogs.

Dogs do not dwell on the past and brood over what happened to them. Past experiences result in certain behavioral traits in dogs that they learn as a result of association. A dog that has beaten by a walking stick would show utter dislike or fear to any other stick or similar object as it is associated with a bad experience. She is not reliving a horrific experience as we humans imagine it to be.

What really affects a dog is her present situation. When you hold on to the dog’s past and walk around her with a negative energy, she picks up the same from you and is, in turn, saddened and stressed. Put yourself in her shoes — would you want people around you to brood over any of your past misfortunes and feeling sorry for you or would you want them to let go and instead create new wonderful experiences for you? It is the same for your dog as well.

Based on an evaluation of her past trauma, understand what you would need to do medically. Rule out medical issues and work with a professional behaviorist to chalk out a plan to train her to adjust to your lifestyle while correcting unwanted behaviors learned over time

So, let go of the past and treat her like a new puppy that you just brought in and give her the confidence she needs to settle in. Maintain a healthy assertive relationship correcting her when needed and ensuring basic obedience. Give her some time and be patient until she settles in.

(If you any queries related to pet behaviour,e-mail them to petfaqs@gmail.com)