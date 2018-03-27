CHENNAI:Maithreye Murali is a city-based entrepreneur, classical dancer and a graduate from Manchester business school. The self-confessed pet-lover tells us about her spiritual encounter and her take on God and spirituality.

What would crack God up but also get him/her/ze thinking?

The irony of his plans for people’s lives.

You get to co-write or direct a movie with God, what would you title it?

Mystical realism.

Your one question to God.

Will it all make sense at some point?

A film (any genre/language) that you would like to dedicate to God?

Horror comedy.

A stereotype about God.

God grants suffering to the ones he loves the most.

If you were a spiritual guru, what would your message be?

Time is everything.

What do you think will offend God?

Saying that god doesn’t exist.

Your one spiritual encounter?

As someone who believes in signs, every day there is a sign — big or small.

A spiritual place in the city that you would like to visit/love visiting?

Mylapore bank, Anjaneyyar temple, Kapaleeswar temple, Mylapore Sai Baba temple.