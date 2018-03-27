CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has rejected a submission from the police department claiming no police personnel have been posted as ‘orderlies’ at the residences of serving and retired senior police officers.This court is in possession of information relating to existence of such an ‘orderly’ system even now, Justice N Kiriubakaran said on Monday.

Earlier, the department filed a report stating the orderly system had been abolished in the State and no personnel had been deputed in such posts since 1979. Directing the department not to file any such false information, Justice Kirubakaran raised another set of questions to be answered by the department.

How many vehicles and police drivers are at the disposal of the higher officials and their family members, both serving and retired, and even at the residences of their relatives? Is it a fact that the orderlies are employed even in the residences of the political bosses and functionaries of the party in power, in the past and present? Why should not the State government fix definite working hours for the police force, since, in the absence of the same, they are made to work round the clock, keeping them away from their families for a long time, leading to frustration and mental disturbance, which is the prime reason for deviant behaviour, including violence and corruption? Is it a fact that the police personnel are employed for ‘orderly work’ in different names as ‘other duty’ etc. to see that the 1979 GO is not violated? And when will the GO dated October 31, 2012, which provides for appointment of residential office assistants to IPS officers in the grade of super time scale will be implemented?

The judge noted that the Advocate-General had filed a status report giving replies to some of the queries raised in his earlier order dated March 19 last. However, certain queries raised by this court had not been answered.Earlier, the AG pleaded for four weeks to take a decision on the formation of a commission/panel to look into the grievances police personnel.

The judge said that a perusal of the status report showed that the number of police personnel deserting the police force, which was 608 in 2008, increased to 1,039 in 2017. The increase in the number of deserters showed the gravity of the problems faced by the police personnel, which needs to be addressed very urgently. Similarly, for the past 10 years, about 296 police personnel are said to have committed suicide and about 3,032 died while in service for various reasons.

Though the status report prima facie gave the details as sought for by this court, certain other details are misleading or suppressed. Further, certain queries such as fixing of police-people ratio have not been answered. Hence, the official, who has filed the affidavit, shall appear before this court at the next hearing, especially with regard to the number of the persons employed as orderlies, the judge added and posted the matter for orders on April 23.