CHENNAI:The days are longer, skirts are shorter and…the sun is stronger. Walking around in the sultry Chennai heat has us riled up, especially with the sweat, smudges, and smears. While humidity can ruin a full face of make-up, our columnist SAUMYA R CHAWLA shares some tips to give you the right look, without melting into a greasy mess.

Living it up with lipgloss

Not only does it look super intense in the sunlight, but it also makes it more likely for your lips to get sunburnt. If you still miss the way gloss looks, dab a bit of eyeshadow on your lips and blot it out. Voila! Also, please invest in a lip balm with SPF and exfoliate regularly.

Mix it up

While it might be a better bet to skip the foundation completely, you can give yourself a softer, more sheer appearance by mixing your foundation with a hydrating nutrient-rich bronzer. Alternatively, use a creamy concealer on your troubled spots.

Shadow that eye

It’s very easy to go from #soglam to #racoonfam when it comes to your eyeshadows in the sun. They cake in excess heat, and crease everywhere. Look for pressed shadows or silicon-based ones, which are made for love in the summer sun.

Shimmer and sweat

While everyone enjoys a good healthy glow, it’s very easy for that to be replaced with icky sweat this season. A slick oily t-zone is not sexy. Invest in some blotting papers — which are both cheap, and easy and can be used on-the-go. Follow with a pressed powder in your shade, and you’re good to go!

Loveless lipstick

Your lips are the first parts of your body that display tell-tale signs of dehydration, which is never pretty. It’s so easy for heavy lipsticks to settle in cracks and small creases, but it is also easily remedied. Stains are a wonderful substitute, which gives a long-lasting and good coverage.

Sponge vs brush

This is easily overlooked, but it’s best to apply your make-up using a brush instead of a sponge. This is because powder mixes with your sweat (read oxygen); which causes it to oxidise and get darker. Sponge also adds too much product. So apply with a brush for a lighter more breathable finish.

Primer time

It’s very easy for face make-up to slowly slide from it’s intended location and for you to look like an oil slick. Remedy this using a primer and melt-proof your regime. Invest in waterproof products and gel or cream bases. It’s easier for powder products to get cake-y quicker.

Troubleshoot

You’re at an event and realised that your make-up is too much thanks to the shifty light you applied it in. Best way to deal with this...gently pat it off with blotting paper and moisturiser. Pat, not rub — as rubbing will only shift it to different parts of your face. Moisturiser will break down the makeup and give you a fresher finish.

Sing for sunscreen

Yes, you know sunscreen is important by now but are you really regular with it? If you’re anything like us and always on the go, invest in products that will cut your getting-ready time and steps by half. A tinted moisturiser or a BB cream with an SPF of 50 is just the thing you need.