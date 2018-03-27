CHENNAI:Art is more than just a career for Jagyaseni Chatterjee, a city-based Bharatnatyam dancer, and Lalita Santanam, a musician and composer. Their lives are an inspiration for anyone with a reluctance to follow their passion in art. While Jagyaseni, a topper in school and college, landed in Chennai with just

`17 in her pocket, to gain exposure in dance, Lalita quit her stable government job that supported her family, to find love in music. As both of them prepare for a talk at The Bliss Catchers on March 31, they give CE a glimpse into their lives as independent women artists.

Jagyaseni Chatterjee

In 2012, when Jagyaseni came to Chennai from her hometown Kolkatta, she loved the city, its culture, and wanted to experience the Margazhi season. She stayed at a crammed hostel in Besant Nagar, and worked as a journalist at a regional daily for a meagre salary. “The only attraction was that I could walk to the beach for tea every day, and attend endless concerts at sabhas,” she says.

She admits that it initially felt good to have a press card and be on field, but her heart was in dance since her training was in Bharatanatyam from veteran dancer CV Chandrasekhar. “When I finally decided to quit my work and pursue dance, I was clueless. So I approached Lakshmi Ramaswamy, at the University of Madras, and she urged me to apply for a Masters in Bharatanatyam,” shares Jagyaseni.

For Lalita Santanam too, it was a similar turn of events, although at a much later age of 40. Her administrative job at the police department, had supported her siblings and single mother for over 20 years. “We were five daughters and one son, and after my father’s demise, I could not think of anything but supporting my family financially,” she says. She completed her doctorate in music alongside work. Once her siblings got married, and were stable, she quit her job. Today, she teaches and composes music in Tamil and Sanskrit, and has released several albums with the music label, SaReGaMa.

Lalita Santanam

But life in art has been a tough grind for both Jagyaseni and Lalita. Jagyaseni who has a 9-5 job at AIM for Seva, juggles with rigorous practice and teaching sessions from 5 am, till about 9 pm after work.

“I also have a few research interests that I work on till about 11 pm. And while I have my breakdowns and breakthroughs, it’s only my teacher’s selfless support that gets me through each day,” she shares.

While she is a struggling urban artist, who barely makes ends meet, her grit and exposure as a writer and dancer have taught her to innovate. With her guru’s support last year, she hosted the first crowdfunded solo recital in the city, to make her mark as a Bharatanatyam dancer. Jagyaseni’s passion to dance endlessly drives her to explore the vastness of the art form.

Both the artists lead energetic lives, and believe that labouring over one’s art helps the mind stay mature and calm. “I used to be a short-tempered person. It’s only this inward journey through music — with no fixed goal to achieve — that helps me stay content each day,” says Lalita.

Catch Lalita Santanam and Jagyaseni Chatterjee’s share their inspiring journeys at The Bliss Catchers,

from 7 pm onwards at Odyssey Book Store, Adyar, on March 31. For details call: 24453191