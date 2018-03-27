CHENNAI:Holding a white robe and a hood Daryl Davis tells us, “This is Roger Kelly’s. He was the grand dragon of Ku Klux Klan. He gave it to me when he left the Klan. I have many of these back home.” The American R&B and blues singer who recently conducted an ‘An Evening on Stories and Music on Harmony & Inclusion’, has been fighting racism for the last 50 years.

Daryl’s parents worked in the US Foreign Services, and he lived in various countries. But soon he settled in the US. Being the only African-American in his class did not bother him much until one day when he went on a parade with the Cub Scouts. “It was an all-white Cub Scout. We were all marching holding the flags when suddenly a glass bottle hit my head. Then I was hit with stones. I didn’t know what was happening. I thought people probably did not like the Cub Scout. But then I saw the troop leaders form a circle around me and trying to get me out from the parade,” he recalls. He was taken home and his parents sat him down, and talked to him about racism.

“My parents have never lied to me, but at that point I felt that they were. It just did not make sense to me that somebody could hate me because of my skin colour. The only question I had and still have is — ‘How can you hate me, when you don’t even know me?’,” he adds. Daryl then went on to read many books about white supremacy, racism and colour. Though books spoke about the issue, none answered his question.

His question soon led him to the Ku Klux Klan and its members. The conversations that he had with them were later transcribed into the book Klan-destine Relationships: A Black Man’s Odyssey in the Ku Klux Klan.“I had my secretary, a white woman, to call up these Klan members for an interview, and they had no doubts that Daryl Davis would turn out to be a black man. When they met me, one of them even took out a gun!” he says. Daryl just spoke to them and tried to understand what caused hatred towards skin colour. He eventually befriended over 20 Klan members and was also responsible for around 60 of them leaving the Klan.

He was 17 when he ventured into music, against the wishes of his parents, who wanted him to get a stable job. Daryl graduated and majored in jazz, and was mentored by Pinetop Perkins and Johnnie Johnson. He also played backup for music legend Chuck Berry. Giving an example of how music can unite people he says, “Rock and Roll brought people together, regardless of their skin colour. All of them would come together to dance to the music.”

Daryl has travelled a lot and that, he says, to an extent has also influenced his choice of music. “India is the 55th country I’m visiting. When I reached the airport here, I asked the driver to play some music, and he started playing some American songs. I told him to instead play something native. I love listening to music from different cultures and places,” he smiles. Talking about Indian music, he adds that although many instruments used in Indian and western music are similar, the scales and tones are different.